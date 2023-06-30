The Future of Healthcare: The Importance of Integration and Primary Care

Title: Concerns raised over the Future of Italian Healthcare System

Date: June 30, 2023

By Saverio Andreula

In a recent development, the national secretary of Fimmg Scotti expressed his disagreement with the Prime Minister Meloni’s stance on Community Houses as a solution for the Italian healthcare system. Scotti believes that building more structures is not the answer and instead emphasizes the need for a comprehensive and widespread system of care and assistance for citizens.

The concerns raised by Scotti have led many to question the fate of DM 77/2022 and the models it outlines for the network of territorial services in Italy. The construction of Community Houses has been a focal point of the healthcare system, but Scotti argues that a reorganization of the territory with investments in personnel is crucial and that community houses are not the solution.

Scotti has also highlighted the fruitful collaboration between family doctors and pharmacies in ensuring close and widespread assistance to citizens. However, there is a growing call for Scotti to open up to institutional dialogue with nursing professionals for better synergies and to benefit citizens. The nursing professionals are seen as crucial resources in achieving the goals set by the PNRR and DM 77.

Primary Assistance, which serves as the first gateway to the NHS, plays a vital role in improving the physical and mental health of individuals and society as a whole. The European Health Commission defines Primary Care as universally accessible, integrated, and person-centered services provided by multi-professional teams in collaboration with patients and their caregivers.

The Italian healthcare system aims to achieve this vision through district activities, the development of proximity structures like Community Houses, strengthening home care, integrating health and social care, and utilizing digital service models. Co-planning with users and involving various local actors are also considered important aspects of the healthcare system.

It is crucial for Italy to make the right choices and align them with the vision of DM 77/2022. Any deviation from this vision could hinder the opportunities presented by the European Union through the PNRR to tackle the pressing issues in the country’s healthcare system.

The integration between structures, areas, and health and social professionals is crucial for the future of Italian healthcare. Doctors are urged to step out of their traditional roles and work together for the benefit of citizens.

In conclusion, the future of Italian healthcare lies in implementing and completing the plans outlined in DM 77/2022. The integration of services and professionals is necessary to ensure the success of the healthcare system and improve the well-being of citizens.

Disclaimer: This article was written by Saverio Andreula, the OPI President of Bari, and reflects his opinions. Reproduction of this article is prohibited without permission.

