The Future of Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Promising Treatment Alternatives on the Horizon

Title: Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Promising Future for Patients with Few Treatment Options

Date: July 5, 2023

By: Luisa Ochoa

Hidradenitis suppurativa is estimated to affect 1% of the world population, according to recent studies. Dr. Alma Cruz, a dermatologist, believes that the future of treating this condition looks promising for patients.

Dr. Cruz stated, “The next decade will be the decade of hidradenitis suppurativa.” Several clinical studies with new molecules are currently underway, offering new and different alternatives for patients.

Hidradenitis suppurativa is characterized by recurring lesions in specific areas of the body. It is estimated that around 40,000 patients in Puerto Rico suffer from this condition, but the actual number could be higher.

Dr. Cruz believes that many cases in Puerto Rico remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. The diagnosis of this dermatological disease is primarily clinical, relying on the examination of recurring lesions in areas such as the groin, under the arms, and in the perianal region.

The impact of hidradenitis suppurativa can be significant, affecting various aspects of a person’s life, including academic, work, sexual, personal, and family.

Regarding treatment, Dr. Cruz emphasizes the need to individualize therapies based on factors such as age, lesion location, disease severity, and the presence of other chronic conditions. However, accessing therapeutic options remains a challenge for patients in Puerto Rico.

Insufficient access to treatment alternatives is a concern highlighted by Dr. Cruz. Additionally, she mentions that some older treatments have shown effectiveness, though without extensive clinical studies. The next decade is expected to bring new alternatives for patients as several clinical trials are currently underway.

Currently, adalimumab is the only FDA-approved therapeutic option for moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa in patients aged 12 and above. However, Dr. Cruz reveals that Cosentyx is expected to receive FDA approval by the end of the year, becoming the second approved therapeutic alternative for this condition.

Final thoughts from Dr. Cruz emphasize the importance of education and awareness for both patients and the general public. Empowering oneself through knowledge and seeking healthcare professionals familiar with hidradenitis suppurativa can help patients actively manage their condition.

With ongoing research and upcoming FDA approvals, the future looks promising for patients with hidradenitis suppurativa, offering hope for improved treatment options and a better quality of life.

