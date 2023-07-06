Government signed decree for bilateral ceasefire with the ELN

As part of the enlistment of the bilateral ceasefire agreed between the Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN), this Wednesday President Gustavo Petro signed the decree ordering the suspension of military operations against this guerrilla.

According to the document, the measure will begin on August 3 and will go until January 29 of next year. However, this could be extended according to the reports of the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (MMV).

“The CFBTN (national bilateral and temporary ceasefire) may be extended prior assessment by the Peace Dialogues Table of the reports of the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (MMV) and in accordance with what was agreed by the Parties”, says the decree.

It is important to mention that since 00:00 hours From this July 6, military and police operations against guerrilla members will be suspended.

“The suspension of military operations and offensive police operations, as of 00:00 on July 6, 2023, against the members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) who participate in the peace process and are within of the procedures for the execution of the CFBTN agreement and the corresponding protocols”

In the same way, the document indicates that “the specific actions agreed between the parties have the purpose of generating conditions so that the civilian population can exercise their rights and freedoms, with emphasis on the most vulnerable, including social and environmental leaders, ethnic peoples, women, human rights defenders and minors”.

