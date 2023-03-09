news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GENOA, MARCH 08 – New funds for 10 million euros in favor of the construction of the project for the new ‘Gaslini” pediatric hospital in Genoa were approved by the Gaslini Foundation which increased its contribution to 20 million euros. The president Monsignor Marco Tasca has proposed the disbursement of a further loan of ten million euros in capital account, in order to increase the percentage of non-repayable public funding, thus decreasing the burden of the concession fee which will weigh on the Istituto Giannina Gaslini starting from the delivery of the “Pavilion Zero” expected by June 2026.



“The contribution of the Gerolamo Gaslini Foundation is once again fundamental, as it has always been in the history of the Hospital, for the realization of this fundamental renovation work. We are grateful to our archbishop Mons. Marco Tasca, president of the Gaslini Foundation and to the entire Council for the trust placed in us, which allows us to start the work of transformation and relaunch of the hospital in the necessary time” declared the president of the Giannina Gaslini Institute, Edoardo Garrone, on the sidelines of the Board of Directors of the Gaslini Foundation.



Following the public notice, resolved by the Board of Directors of the Gaslini Institute on 21 February 2022, and the three proposals received on 31 August of the same year, at the end of the comparative procedure, it was identified as preferable by the Institute’s Board of Directors the offer of the RTI (temporary grouping of companies) CMB, Cooperativa Muratori e Braccianti of Carpi, which will form the basis for the tender.



The operation carried out by the Giannina Gaslini Institute, which takes the form of a Public Private Partnership with a public initiative (PPP), was identified as a contractual solution capable not only of integrating public resources, but also of reducing critical risks such as higher costs, greater implementation times, as well as interferences between the construction site and clinical continuity.



The “Nuovo Gaslini” has a total financial value of approximately 164.4 million euros, of which 37 million, equal to 22% of the total cost, have so far been raised through public funding with no obligation to repay. This includes the 10 million euros already approved on 9 July 2021 by the Foundation itself, to which must be added the 10 million PNRR, the 6.5 million pursuant to law 67/88, the 1.8 million assigned by the Liguria Region following the publication of the public notice and the rest comes from the sale of the Institute’s real estate assets. The remaining portion of charges, equal to 127.4 million euros, is covered by private financing, the remuneration of which will take place with a concession fee which will commit the Institute for 19 years”. (ANSA).

