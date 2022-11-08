After the forced arrest due to the pandemic, the appointment organized by GILS-Scleronet (Italian Group for the Fight against Scleroderma) in collaboration with the ASST Ovest Milanese, dedicated to the prevention of scleroderma, is renewed. The goal that for years has engaged doctors, institutions and volunteers is to focus on the possibility of making an early diagnosis of this subtle, chronic, multi-organ, disabling autoimmune disease and with the higher risk of mortality the more the diagnosis is made. post late.

Scleroderma, a rare disease, mainly affects the female sex in young adulthood, even if the information, awareness and screening that has been taking place for years in collaboration with the GILS, has made it possible to make a diagnosis not only earlier, but also – and with increasing incidence – in the male sex. The ASST OVEST Milanese, which has been involved in this area for many years, is home to one of the first Italian Scleroderma Units and is part of the Scleronet Lombardy Regional Network. in which the adhering reference Centers, working in a network, and sharing diagnostic and therapeutic protocols and dedicated specialist services of excellence, guarantee the care of patients in their complexity.

The experience of the Milanese WEST ASST of the past years in the screening program included in the “days of the cyclamen” (flower chosen as a symbol of scleroderma for its resistance to low temperatures) has made it possible to formulate many early diagnoses and to establish targeted therapies, that if they do not yet have the power to heal scleroderma, they have shown the possibility of slowing its progression and complications. The earliest symptom of scleroderma is in fact the so-called Raynaud’s phenomenon which manifests itself with paleness of the fingers and toes followed by redness or cyanotic color often triggered by exposure to temperature changes and exposure to cold.

With a simple non-invasive and painless examination, videocapillaroscopy, which is carried out on the fingers of the hands, it is possible to observe the changes in the capillaries and therefore make the diagnosis early.. Then appointments are renewed to carry out a free video capillaroscopy check for citizens who show such symptoms. The appointment is for Friday 18 November from 2 pm to 5 pm at the DH medicine of the new hospital in Legnano. Reservations will be made at 0331449305 from Monday to Friday from 12 to 13 until the dedicated slots are exhausted