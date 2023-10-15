the golden life of military leaders who escape even the 007s

«The people of Gaza are deeply rooted and will never leave their territory. We have only one path, the right to return to our lands throughout the… Already a subscriber? Log in here!

«The people of Gaza are deeply rooted and will never leave their territory. We have only one path, the right to return to our lands throughout Palestine. There will be no immigration from Gaza to Egypt, I thank Cairo for preventing it. Our decision is to stay in Gaza.” Ismail Haniyeh, 61, the undisputed leader of Hamas, actually speaks in the pomp of his residence. Not in Gaza but in Doha, Qatar, the Emirate of oil and Al Jazeera. And for this reason it will be complicated for the Israeli secret services to eliminate him. His last public image on video portrays him with the general staff of his terrorist organization, which governs in the Strip but lives a golden life in the Gulf, between a flag-draped desk and a mega-screen TV in front of which they all prostrate together for the prayer and celebrate the success of Saturday’s slaughter in Israel. “Allah u Akbar”. Allah is great. The big leaders, the masterminds of terror, almost all live outside the Strip. Only a handful of field commanders remain in Gaza whom the Israeli army is hunting.

THE DIFFICULT HUNT

In the last few hours, two strategists of the terrorist action have been killed: Ali Al Qadhi, 37 years old, head of the Hamas special forces unit “Nukhba”, arrested in 2005 for having kidnapped and killed an Israeli Shin Bet 007, and released along with 1026 other Palestinian prisoners in 2011 in exchange for a single Israeli hostage, private Gilad Shalit. A drone would have hit the building where Al Qadhi was holed up, as evidenced by the grainy black and white images released by Tsahal, the army with the Star of David. He was the director of the October 7 massacre. Likewise, Murad Abu Murad, head of the Hamas air force, who allegedly directed the invasion of killer hang gliders on the rave party in the desert, was eliminated. But the hunt for the masterminds of the carnage has only just begun. Wanted no. has remained in Gaza, if in the meantime he has not left the country. 1 and political leader in the Strip, of whom IDF Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, simply: «Yahya Sinwar is a dead man». Also freed as a thousandth part of the ransom for soldier Shalit, Sinwar had spent 22 years in prison, has a price on his head and even his minutes are numbered. The other leader to be eliminated is Mohammed Deif, the “one-eyed commander” of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, who led the militants’ incursion beyond the barrier. All the other leaders who really matter are safe abroad. Covered by the dollars that derive from the percentage of all goods smuggled in the Gaza tunnels and distributed to the Hamas dome.

THE GOLDEN LIFE

The two countries in which the leaders of the organization move with ease, protected by state security devices, are Lebanon and Qatar. In addition, of course, to Iran. Haniyeh, married with 13 children, was the leader of the students of the “Islamic brotherhood” at the University of Gaza, and in 2006 he was appointed Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority. Last April he went to Saudi Arabia officially for the pilgrimage to Mecca, together with his number 2, Saleh al-Arouri, another key Hamas figure who lives in Lebanon after being forced to leave Turkey in 2015. And the former Haniyeh’s political leader and predecessor, Khaled Meshaal, who had lost the leadership because of conflict with Sinwar.

RELATIONS

Meshaal represented the wing that looked more towards Riyadh and Egypt rather than towards Tehran. Today he heads the Hamas Diaspora office, alongside Haniyeh, in Qatar. That mission last April, which went unnoticed, occurred at a time when China was working towards reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Saleh al-Arouri, 57 years old, based in Beirut, seems to be a more important target for the Israelis than Haniyeh. There is a bounty of 5 million United States dollars on his head. Military leader of the West Bank, the West Bank, he is one of the founders of the Al-Qassam brigades. Born in Ramallah, graduated in Sharia, Islamic law, from Hebron University, 15 years in prison in Israel on his CV, freed in March 2010 for having negotiated Shalit's release. In Damascus, he joins the head of the Syrian office, Meshaal, then moves to Turkey. He is Hamas's liaison man with Iran and Hezbollah. It is no coincidence that it is Al-Arouri who met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian yesterday in Beirut, with the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Zihad Nakhalel, also in Lebanon and not in Gaza. Also living in the Land of Cedars are Osama Hamdan, Hamas plenipotentiary in Tehran from 1993 to 1998 and in Lebanon from 1998 to 2009, now responsible for international relations, and Ali Baraka, Hamas agent in Beirut from 2011 to 2019 with a role that overlaps that of Hamdan but in some cases surpasses it and extends as far as China. It is easier, however, for the Israelis to capture the leaders of Hamas in the West Bank. Mission partially accomplished, the capture of Sheikh Adnan Asfur.

on Il Messaggero