“The ‘Belt and Road’ construction is rooted in history, but faces the future,” says General Secretary Xi Jinping. The construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ is a great undertaking that requires extensive practice and adherence to the principles of consultation, joint contribution, and sharing.

Since General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed the “Silk Road Economic Belt” and the “21st Century Maritime Silk Road” in 2013, there have been significant milestones in the development of the initiative. From the establishment of relevant plans and principles to the convening of symposiums and international cooperation forums, the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative has received widespread recognition both domestically and internationally.

Under the personal planning and promotion of General Secretary Xi Jinping, China has achieved fruitful results in the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’. Over the past ten years, China has signed more than 200 cooperation documents with over 150 countries and 30 international organizations. This has led to the formation of more than 3,000 cooperation projects, stimulating nearly one trillion dollars in investment and creating numerous national landmarks and people’s livelihood projects.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ have continuously enriched and developed the initiative’s profound connotation. The core values of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning, and mutual benefit drive the spirit of the Silk Road. This vision aims to build the ‘Belt and Road’ into a road of peace, prosperity, openness, greenness, innovation, and civilization.

On September 23, 2023, at the opening ceremony of the third Asian Games in Hangzhou, General Secretary Xi Jinping met with international dignitaries. He emphasized the importance of continuing to promote the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ and deepening cooperation in various key areas such as industrial revitalization, infrastructure construction, food independence, and improvement of people’s livelihood. China-Nepal cooperation in the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ has also achieved positive results, with the Trans-Himalayan interconnection network taking shape.

The major initiative of jointly building the ‘Belt and Road’ has reached its 10th year. General Secretary Xi Jinping explains that the initiative is a response to the historical trends and challenges faced by the world. The global society is in a period of great development, transformation, and adjustment, with the need for new impetus for economic growth, inclusive development, and bridging the gap between rich and poor. Mankind is also facing challenges of regional conflicts, terrorism, and deficits in peace, development, and governance.

At this important historical juncture, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed the major initiative of jointly building the ‘Belt and Road’ to provide solutions and encourage global cooperation. The initiative aims to inherit and promote the peace, cooperation, openness, tolerance, mutual learning, and mutual benefit core values of the ancient Silk Road.

General Secretary Xi Jinping concludes by emphasizing the importance of understanding the major initiative of jointly building the ‘Belt and Road’ as a continuation and inheritance of the ancient Silk Road spirit. The initiative allows countries to come together, develop together, and work towards a happier, peaceful, harmonious, and beautiful future.

The ‘Belt and Road’ initiative is not just rooted in history, but it also faces the challenges and opportunities of the future, ensuring that countries can work together for shared prosperity and development.

