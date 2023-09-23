The Health Risks of Drinking Coffee a Certain Way: Expert Advice

Coffee, the beloved beverage of Italians, has become a staple in their culture. However, doctors are urging caution when it comes to this popular drink, as it poses serious health risks if consumed in a certain way. Despite its simplicity, coffee can have severe consequences if not consumed responsibly, primarily due to its high caffeine content.

Caffeine is a chemical substance found in various plants, including coffee plants. It acts as a stimulant on the central nervous system, providing the much-needed energy boost in the morning. Caffeine is not exclusive to coffee; it is also present in tea, cocoa, and other caffeinated beverages and snacks.

On average, adults consume between 37 to 319 mg of caffeine daily. Considering that an average cup of coffee contains approximately 40 mg of caffeine, it is easy to surpass the recommended limit. Research conducted by the European Food Safety Authority reveals that 95% of caffeine consumed by adults in European countries comes from coffee, except for the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Excessive consumption of coffee can lead to various health risks, particularly affecting the central nervous system. Anxiety, stress, and sleep disorders are some of the most commonly observed issues. Additionally, long-term consumption can contribute to cardiovascular problems, such as high blood pressure and tachycardia.

To avoid these health problems, the European Food Safety Authority recommends a maximum daily intake of 200 mg of caffeine for adults. However, it is advisable to stay below this limit. For a safer consumption, experts suggest a daily caffeine intake of 60-120 mg, equivalent to approximately two cups of coffee.

While coffee remains a beloved drink among Italians, it is crucial to be mindful of how it is consumed. By understanding the risks associated with excessive caffeine consumption, individuals can make informed choices that prioritize their health and well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

