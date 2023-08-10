The healthcare system suffers from overregulation! | HEALTH ADHOC

Thursday 10 Aug 2023 3:28pm

HEALTH INDUSTRY CONGRESS

Prof. Heinz Lohmann advocates a social health economy

The healthcare system suffers from overregulation!

Hamburg – “Contrary to all claims, the patient is not the focus of the healthcare system,” complains healthcare entrepreneur and Congress President Prof. Heinz Lohmann. It is therefore high time that all activities in the healthcare industry were strictly geared towards safeguarding the interests of patients and the well-being of patients. In addition, patients should be supported in their function as consumers through more transparency. The model of a social health economy is excellently suited to converting these ideas into practical action. In such a system, the quite active state should concentrate on determining the goals and determining the market organization in which the health care providers could then compete for the favor of the patients. “When it comes to financing, the money follows the service, in that the basic care is controlled using a capitation system and the high-end medicine is controlled on the basis of further developed DRGs,” says Prof. Lohmann. The overdue abolition of the sector boundaries could take place via the gradual harmonization of financing.

On September 19th and 20th, the 2023 HEALTH ECONOMY CONGRESS in Hamburg will discuss these and many other impulses for the further development of the health system.

Current information on the 2023 HEALTH ECONOMY CONGRESS on September 19th and 20th in Hamburg and direct registration can be found at any time at: www.gesundheitswirtschaftskongress.de

To the press folder: HEALTH MANAGEMENT CONGRESS

Login:

News

Search

The press folder

Your contacts at HEALTH ADHOC

Anna to Holly

Senior Media Sales Manager

(+49) 30 – 80 20 80 -584Write an email

network

Specialist information

Copyright © 2006 – 2023, HEALTH ADHOC is a service of EL PATO Medien GmbH, Franz-Ehrlich-Str. 12, 12489 Berlin | Managing directors: Patrick Hollstein, Thomas Bellartz | District Court of Berlin Charlottenburg | HRB 204 379. EL PATO Medien GmbH is not liable for errors or disruptions in service operations, delivery problems, errors in content or text, except in cases of gross negligence. Furthermore, our terms and conditions apply. Email: info@gesundheit-adhoc.de URL: www.gesundheit-adhoc.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

