The healthcare system suffers from overregulation!

by admin
Thursday 10 Aug 2023 3:28pm

HEALTH INDUSTRY CONGRESS

Prof. Heinz Lohmann advocates a social health economy

Hamburg – “Contrary to all claims, the patient is not the focus of the healthcare system,” complains healthcare entrepreneur and Congress President Prof. Heinz Lohmann. It is therefore high time that all activities in the healthcare industry were strictly geared towards safeguarding the interests of patients and the well-being of patients. In addition, patients should be supported in their function as consumers through more transparency. The model of a social health economy is excellently suited to converting these ideas into practical action. In such a system, the quite active state should concentrate on determining the goals and determining the market organization in which the health care providers could then compete for the favor of the patients. “When it comes to financing, the money follows the service, in that the basic care is controlled using a capitation system and the high-end medicine is controlled on the basis of further developed DRGs,” says Prof. Lohmann. The overdue abolition of the sector boundaries could take place via the gradual harmonization of financing.

On September 19th and 20th, the 2023 HEALTH ECONOMY CONGRESS in Hamburg will discuss these and many other impulses for the further development of the health system.

Current information on the 2023 HEALTH ECONOMY CONGRESS on September 19th and 20th in Hamburg and direct registration can be found at any time at: www.gesundheitswirtschaftskongress.de

See also  you may suffer from this condition

To the press folder: HEALTH MANAGEMENT CONGRESS

