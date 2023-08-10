Home » Balcony power plant: subsidies, prohibited devices – you need to know these rules
Business

Balcony power plant: subsidies, prohibited devices – you need to know these rules

by admin
Balcony power plant: subsidies, prohibited devices – you need to know these rules

Ever since electricity prices rose significantly last year, more and more people are buying their own mini solar power plants. The number of “plug-in” systems, also known as balcony power plants, doubled in the first half of 2023. The Bundesnetzagentur’s market master data register currently includes around 230,000 devices, with almost 137,000 added since January alone.

Many dealers from the Asian region are currently undercutting each other in terms of prices – and China dominates the market, as with classic modules. A complete set for the balcony or terrace with a typical 600-watt system is available for less than 500 euros, which is fueling interest in the mini solar systems. If the modules are optimally aligned on the south side and not in the shade, they produce up to 550 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, which means that electricity costs can be reduced by up to 175 euros, depending on the current tariff.

Having your own solar panel can pay off pretty quickly. But before you buy, you should consider a few things.

See also  “Energy prices too high”: DIHK demands “cash drop” from politicians

You may also like

Mef-Kkr agreement reached: ministry up to 20% in...

Inflation: Inflation rate in the USA increases slightly...

Piazza Affari thanks American inflation

Government – Scholz: Defend freedom against opponents of...

Bertinotti and his wife, a proto-radical-chic couple. True...

DirecTV to Pay $16.85 Million in Settlement for...

Germany should follow Sweden

Energy income 2023, what it is and who...

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 4% Mark...

Dax: These are the four German super stocks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy