Balcony power plant: subsidies, prohibited devices – you need to know these rules

Ever since electricity prices rose significantly last year, more and more people are buying their own mini solar power plants. The number of “plug-in” systems, also known as balcony power plants, doubled in the first half of 2023. The Bundesnetzagentur’s market master data register currently includes around 230,000 devices, with almost 137,000 added since January alone.

Many dealers from the Asian region are currently undercutting each other in terms of prices – and China dominates the market, as with classic modules. A complete set for the balcony or terrace with a typical 600-watt system is available for less than 500 euros, which is fueling interest in the mini solar systems. If the modules are optimally aligned on the south side and not in the shade, they produce up to 550 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, which means that electricity costs can be reduced by up to 175 euros, depending on the current tariff.

Having your own solar panel can pay off pretty quickly. But before you buy, you should consider a few things.

