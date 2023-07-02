The Hidden Burden: How Repressed Emotions Impact Our Physical Health

suppressing emotions is negatively impacting their overall well-being and quality of life. It is crucial to address these repressed emotions in order to prevent the development of psychosomatic illnesses and other physical symptoms.

According to experts, repressed emotions are often negative feelings that individuals are unable to accept or express due to fear of judgment, rejection, or harm to others. These emotions, such as anger, rejection, frustration, and shame, are often silenced and kept inside, leading to physical symptoms such as gastrointestinal issues, psoriasis, hypertension, and cardiac arrhythmias.

Psychiatrist Dr. Graciela Moreschi explains that the fear of looking bad, the fear of the other person’s reaction, and the desire to maintain relationships or belong to a certain group are common reasons for suppressing emotions. Love and strong passions can also be repressed due to feelings of shame or embarrassment.

Dr. Verónica Skochko, a psychiatrist, emphasizes that repressed emotions involve the lack of psychological awareness and understanding of the emotions being felt. This leads to a focus solely on the physical symptoms, resulting in concern for physical health rather than emotional well-being.

Repressing emotions can stem from family or cultural mandates that discourage the expression of certain emotions. Individuals who have internalized these mandates may suppress emotions without question, leading to a disruption of the emotional register.

Psychologist Dr. Flavio Calvo points out that repressed emotions give rise to substitute emotions, which are often unhealthy and have physical and mental consequences. Increased stress, anxiety, depression, and a decreased overall satisfaction in life are common outcomes of repressing healthy emotions.

In order to address the negative effects of repressed emotions, it is important to learn to recognize and express emotions in a healthy way. This can involve talking to a trusted individual or seeking professional help if necessary. Ignoring and suppressing emotions can have long-term implications on one’s physical and mental health, making it crucial to confront and process these feelings.

If experiencing physical symptoms, especially related to the gastrointestinal system, fibromyalgia, or chronic pain, it is advisable to seek medical attention. Consulting with a healthcare professional can help individuals better understand the connection between their repressed emotions and physical symptoms, and provide appropriate treatment and support.

In conclusion, suppressing emotions can have detrimental effects on both physical and mental health. It is essential to acknowledge and express emotions in a healthy manner to prevent the development of psychosomatic illnesses and improve overall well-being. By addressing repressed emotions, individuals can lead happier and healthier lives.

