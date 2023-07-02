Twitter is temporarily restricting the reading of posts

The short message service Twitter has introduced a restriction on reading posts for users of the platform. This is temporary and necessary to counteract the extreme extent of data skimming and system manipulation, said Twitter owner Elon Musk on Saturday. According to him, users with “verified” accounts can temporarily only read a maximum of 6,000 posts per day.

For those with unverified accounts, there are only up to 600 posts per day. New unverified accounts therefore only have access to a maximum of 300 posts.

Under Musk, Twitter had changed the allocation of the blue symbols, which were once awarded to accounts of public interest that were properly verified by Twitter. Users can now get the verification tick with a paid subscription. There is no real verification, only a telephone number is confirmed.

The new restriction caused displeasure among many users because they could no longer access the content shared on the platform as usual. The hashtag #RIPTwitter, which can be translated as “rest in peace, Twitter”, spread in German-speaking countries on Saturday. There was also a lot of criticism in the USA.

Musk reacted and announced in another post on Twitter that he wanted to increase the limit soon. Users of verified accounts could then read up to 8,000 posts per day instead of 6,000, those with unverified accounts 800 instead of 600. New unverified accounts would then have access to a maximum of 400 instead of 300 posts.

A lot has changed in the short message service since Musk took over Twitter a good eight months ago. The repurposing of the blue icons that once denoted a Twitter-verified account drew a lot of criticism, including from many of its platform’s most popular users. Many celebrities for whom the ticks were once created refused to pay money for them. On the other hand, many Musk fans and right-wingers who felt oppressed by the “old Twitter regime” jumped on the bandwagon.

