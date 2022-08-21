If your holidays are over and you are taking home a few extra kilos, don’t despair. You can always delete it this way: it will be very easy!

I kg more they are not always frowned upon, especially when starting from a fairly high weight. It is inevitable, however, that in summer and especially on vacation, the kilograms taken are more.

We eat stoned, more and more ‘junk’ food, we have no timetables and we allow ourselves that little trick that we usually do not allow ourselves at home. This inevitably leads to weight gain compared to our usual weight. Well, don’t despair or panic, because they can be eliminated in no time with some very simple tips. Let’s see them together.

The extra kg can be eliminated in no time with these simple tips

Coming back from holidays a little busier is what practically happens to everyone. In fact, we start with a certain weight and return home with a few more kg; this should not scare us because they are not impossible to eliminate. In fact, it is much simpler than you might think if you follow very specific rules. Let’s see them together.

The first rule we must follow is: do not fast. The first thing we usually avoid, when we see the scale that has increased by a few kg, is food. We think that fasting thus means eliminating all the excess fat that we have accumulated, but in reality we are wrong. Fasting for a whole day and then eating even just an apple in the evening will bring problems to our body and will make us gain even more weight because we will take in all the fats of the food we eat, in a negative way.

The second rule to follow is: hydrate us Drinking a lot will ensure that the excess fat and those extra pounds can be eliminated in no time. This means that drinking 2lt of water a day will dissolve toxins in our body, eliminate water retention (if we have any) and ensure that our body is perfect.

Yet doing physical activity. It will seem trivial and obvious or you can even consider it absurd given the excessive heat, but it is not so. In fact, doing physical activity means moving our body and consequently the muscles, thus facilitating the disappearance of excess fat and a quick return to a healthy weight.

Finally, of course, the rule that applies throughout the year and for a healthy and perfect diet cannot be missing. To eat it hurts fruits and vegetables: this will allow us to satisfy ourselves with little, but to avoid accumulating fat on critical points and being overweight.