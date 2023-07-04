The negative effects of Covid on teenagers continue to manifest even after the worst of the pandemic has passed. One of these effects is the habit of staying up late, even on school nights. This information comes from the latest edition of the Survey on the lifestyles of adolescents living in Italy, conducted by the Adolescence Laboratory Association and the IARD Research Institute. The survey included 5,670 students between the ages of 13 and 19.

While the percentage of teenagers staying up late has decreased from the peak recorded during the height of the pandemic, it is still significantly higher than pre-Covid levels. Last year, 47.6% of students reported going to sleep after 11pm, compared to 28.1% before the pandemic. Additionally, the survey found that 71.9% of teenagers find it difficult to fall asleep. This difficulty has remained relatively unchanged since the times of Covid.

The survey also sheds light on the biological mechanism of sleep and how it relates to teenagers’ difficulty falling asleep. The hormone melatonin, which is responsible for regulating the sleep-wake cycle, is produced in the absence of light. However, the use of smartphones and computers in the evening and at night inhibits the production of melatonin, making it harder for teenagers to fall asleep. The survey reveals that many teenagers spend their nights engaged in activities on social media platforms and streaming services, further delaying the onset of sleep.

Experts are concerned about the negative impact of inadequate sleep on teenagers’ physical and mental health. Sleep deprivation can lead to fatigue, bad mood, irritability, difficulty concentrating and learning, memory loss, and impaired decision-making ability. The consequences are even more severe for younger adolescents, increasing the risk of anxiety and depression.

To address this issue, experts recommend addressing the causes and lifestyles that contribute to poor sleep, such as limiting screen time before bed. They also suggest taking melatonin supplements, which can help regulate the sleep-wake cycle and promote better sleep. Additionally, supplements containing saffron extracts may be beneficial in reducing irritability and improving mood.

It is crucial to tackle the issue of inadequate sleep among teenagers to prevent further negative effects on their well-being and academic performance. Parents, educators, and healthcare professionals must work together to promote healthy sleep habits and provide support to teenagers facing sleep difficulties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

