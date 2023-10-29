Home » The Impact of Daylight Saving Time on Health: Effects, Annoyances, and Solutions
Health

The Impact of Daylight Saving Time on Health: Effects, Annoyances, and Solutions

by admin
The Impact of Daylight Saving Time on Health: Effects, Annoyances, and Solutions

Is the time change bad for your health? What are the effects that arise from this process? And, how to limit possible annoyances?

The day is approaching when the clocks will have to be moved back an hour and many are wondering what the effects will be on the body. The transition from summer time to solar time, which occurs every autumn, according to experts it could have particularly impactful effects on health.

Changing the time, what are the health effects? Milanocityrumors.it

In fact, some people may experience some discomfort, needing adequate time to get used to the change even if, in spring when the hands of the clock must be moved forward an hour, the effects on the body are more incisive. In both cases, experts hypothesize that this happens due to the levels of cortisol, the hormone that regulates responses to stress or the effect of light on the amygdala.

The scientists explained that the change produces a circadian misalignment whose effects have repercussions on psychophysical well-being. Some people may complain metabolic, cardiovascular and humoral disorders. Furthermore, in winter, the hours of light are reduced so some people will produce less by spending less time outdoors Vitamin D, complaining about a sense of chronic fatigue, muscle weakness and irritability.

Furthermore, the loss of an hour in the afternoon can exacerbate certain mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder or the so-called winter depression. Those who are inclined to experience depressive states may experience an increase in symptoms with the return to solar time, which then gradually disappear after about 10 weeks from the change.

See also  Live Roma-Milan 0-0: follow the match LIVE

The transition from summer time to solar time affects psychophysical well-being, the solution proposed by scientists

Experts believe that these unwanted effects could be eradicated by maintaining solar time throughout the year. It could be the most appropriate solution to avoid them, since in this way, the light would be maximized in the first hours of winter days, which is the moment in which the body needs to recover energy to become alert and, also, this system would reduce the evening light in summer, which can hinder sleep. So for experts, permanent solar time would be more compatible with the natural biological sleep-wake cycle.

The change of time can favor the appearance of depressive or stress symptoms Milanocityrumors.it

To alleviate the possible discomfort that may arise when the hands go back an hour, it is necessary to carry out some daily actions and transform them into healthy habits. In the first instance it is advisable to take care of the diet, which must be varied, balanced and rich in nutrients. A second action to take concerns physical activity, which must be moderate and constant. Furthermore, it is important to reduce stress and dedicate yourself to activities that can instill well-being and relaxation.

You may also like

Prioritizing Personal Well-Being in the Age of Technology:...

new treatments extend the lives of patients –...

The Link between Aging and Increased Risk of...

Salmonella: Over 300 cases in 15 EU countries

Sunday 29 October is World Stroke Day, also...

Terror Strikes Parabiago as Chikungunya Outbreak Emerges: Read...

Authorisation/renewal/modification/discharge of registration of master formulation level of...

Sant Joan de Déu Hospital and Microsoft Collaborate...

Health, environment, biodiversity and climate program financed by...

Fibromyalgia and Leg Symptoms: Latest Findings and Insights...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy