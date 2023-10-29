ASUS Launches Powerful PBA Gaming Console: The GeForce RTX 4060 E-Sports Host

ASUS Launches New Line of PBA Computer Hosts for Different Users

Taiwan-based technology company, ASUS, has unveiled a range of PBA computer hosts (Powered by ASUS) to cater to the diverse needs of users. PBA hosts are pre-built computers that utilize ASUS components, including motherboards, graphics cards, water cooling systems, chassis, and more. These components, all sourced from the ASUS brand, ensure better integration and performance compared to computers assembled using components from different companies.

The focus of this article is on the ASUS PRIME B760M-A WIFI D4 paired with the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 OC overclocked version 8GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 4060 PBA e-sports host. Let’s delve into the details of this powerful gaming console.

The GeForce RTX 4060 PBA e-sports console is equipped with the ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX 4060 O8G graphics card, Intel i7-13700F processor, ASUS PRIME B760M-A WIFI D4 motherboard, ASUS TUF GAMING 550W Bronze power supply, ASUS A21 chassis, Micron 16GB DDR4-3200 memory, and Kingston NV2 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD solid-state drive.

The ASUS A21 mid-tower chassis used in this host can accommodate Micro-ATX or Mini-ITX motherboards. It supports up to a 360mm water-cooling radiator and a 380mm graphics card. The CPU radiator height can reach up to 165mm. The chassis offers ample space for efficient wiring management, with a baffle used to enhance aesthetics. Users can choose between black and white color options.

The front I/O port, situated at the top of the casing, provides two USB 3.2 Gen 1 interfaces, one 3.5mm headphone jack, and one microphone jack. The casing boasts a sleek pure white design.

The ASUS A21 chassis features a removable dust filter on the front, making it easy to clean. It supports installation of three 120mm fans or a 360mm water-cooling radiator. The chassis comes pre-installed with a TUF Gaming TF120 ARGB fan, equipped with a magnetic controller for convenient control of lighting effects. The back of the case also features a TUF Gaming TF120 ARGB fan.

The motherboard section features the ASUS PRIME B760M-A WIFI D4 m-ATX motherboard, paired with an Intel i7-13700F CPU, Micron 16GB DDR4-3200 memory, and a Kingston NV2 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD. The motherboard offers excellent support, allowing the memory and PCIe 4.0 SSD to perform optimally.

The ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX 4060 O8G graphics card delivers both compact size and powerful performance. It supports NVIDIA’s ray tracing and DLSS 3.0 technology. Featuring ASUS’s axial fan and double ball bearing design, this graphics card ensures efficient heat dissipation and durability.

In performance tests, the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 PBA gaming console performed exceptionally well. In the popular first-person shooter game, Counter Strike 2, it achieved over 160fps at 1440P resolution and over 200fps at 1080P resolution without compromising quality.

For competitive gaming, where low latency is crucial, the NVIDIA Reflex technology, in combination with a GeForce graphics card and Gsync screen, effectively reduces input and output delays. The ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 PBA console experienced a significant reduction in latency after enabling NVIDIA Reflex.

In games like “Forza Horizon 5” and “Dynasty: 2077,” turning on NVIDIA DLSS technology allowed for higher frame rates and smoother gameplay, without sacrificing picture quality. DLSS offered noticeable performance boosts in both 1080P and 1440P resolutions.

The ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 PBA gaming console provides an excellent combination of mainstream processors and graphics cards at an affordable price. It is especially noteworthy for its ability to handle demanding games like “Dynasty: 2077” smoothly at high image quality settings. The ASUS PBA gaming console comes with quality assurance and the original factory warranty, making it a worthy investment for users in the market for a new computer.

For those interested in purchasing the ASUS PBA gaming console, it is available for purchase from various online retailers, including PChome and momo.

