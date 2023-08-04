The Impact of High Cholesterol on Health: 5 Foods to Avoid

High Cholesterol: The Link to Nutrition and Health Risks

High cholesterol is a health risk that should not be underestimated. Linked to nutrition, it can lead to serious physical conditions and be a risk factor for heart diseases. Cholesterol is a type of fat found in the blood. While not always negative, high levels of cholesterol can be detrimental to one’s health.

Several factors contribute to high cholesterol, including being overweight, having a poor diet, obesity, smoking, and lack of physical activity. These factors are known to cause hypercholesterolemia and increase the risk of diseases. Cholesterol is divided into two types: HDL and LDL. HDL is considered “good” as it removes fat from the blood, while LDL is considered “bad.” Balancing these two elements determines the total cholesterol in the body.

To manage cholesterol effectively, it is important to be mindful of the foods we consume. Fried foods, in general, should be avoided. Although they may seem harmless, the cooking method plays a significant role. Steamed, boiled, and roasted foods without additional fats are preferred, with limited use of extra virgin olive oil in their preparation.

Certain categories of food should be completely avoided due to their high cholesterol content. This includes chips, croutons, and typical appetizers served during aperitifs. These foods are often rich in fat and salt, providing excess calories. Fast food should also be eliminated from the diet, with an emphasis on pure and home-cooked meals consisting of essential and seasonal ingredients.

One surprising food often considered harmless is smoked food. Consuming smoked meats even once a week can worsen the patient’s cholesterol levels. Additionally, white bread and pasta should be consumed in moderation, with a focus on whole grains. White flour has been linked to the development of problems such as diabetes and heart failure.

To manage cholesterol effectively, adopting a healthy and balanced diet based on the Mediterranean standard is crucial. This includes consuming fresh, seasonal food and incorporating fruits and vegetables into meals at least five times a day. Dinners should be light and completed by 7 pm. Engaging in at least 150 minutes of exercise per week and a daily 30-minute walk are also recommended for cholesterol management.

Understanding the impact of nutrition on cholesterol levels and making conscious dietary choices are essential for maintaining good health. By avoiding high-cholesterol foods and following a balanced diet, individuals can reduce their risks and lead a healthier lifestyle.

