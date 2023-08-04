Upcoming Changes and Updates in Apex Legends Season 18: Resurrection

Apex Legends Fans Upset over Updates in 18th Season “Resurrection”

The highly anticipated 18th season of “Apex Legends” titled “Resurrection” is set to receive some major revisions and updates in August, according to a recent preview released by the Respawn team on their official website. However, two decisions made by the developers have sparked heated debates within the community.

Firstly, the design of the Electric Rifle, commonly known as the “Zip”, has been altered. Starting from the upcoming S18 season, the weapon will no longer emit continuous beams resembling those seen in the game “Titanfall”. Instead, the bullets fired will now have a parabolic drop, deviating from the straight line of laser-like projectiles.

While this change has not been well-received by all players, the second decision has caused disappointment among high-ranking players. The exclusive season skydiving trajectories, previously available in competitive matches, have been abruptly canceled and replaced with epic flag frames.

In an official explanation, the developers stated that they “finally discovered” an unintended effect of the skydiving trajectories in competitive matches, which they named “light chaser”. These trajectories influenced where players would choose to land during skydiving, potentially leading to avoiding powerful enemies or tracking other players’ movements.

The developers believed that rewards given to top players in ranked matches should not provide critical information to others, hence the decision to change the rewards for diamond and above tiers from skydiving trajectories to epic flag borders.

The epic flag frame will allow players to showcase their hard-earned status at the beginning of a match. Additionally, it will be visible every time they eliminate another player. Ranked match rewards such as badges, phantom sprays, and weapon skins will continue to be awarded as usual.

For many players, skydiving trajectories have become a symbol of strength and a means to show off. They are also highly coveted rewards in the competitive points race. However, Respawn has made the change, albeit temporarily. Players in the previous S17 season will still receive the trajectory rewards of that season, but this alteration will only come into effect in the upcoming S18 season.

With the 18th season of “Apex Legends: Resurrection” on the horizon, players are once again preparing to adapt to a new gaming environment. The community eagerly awaits whether these official changes will accomplish their intended purpose and bring about a desired correction or if new dynamics will emerge within the player base. All will be witnessed when the much-anticipated update is implemented on August 8.

