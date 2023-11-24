The Impact of Obesity on Psoriasis: Patient Perception and Need for Comprehensive Education

A New Study Shows the Impact of Obesity on Psoriasis Patients

A recent survey-based study involving 114 adult patients with psoriasis and a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher has shed light on the perception of how obesity affects their health. The study aimed to evaluate the participants’ awareness of the effects of obesity on psoriasis and its influence on their response to psoriasis treatments.

The results of the study revealed that while almost all participants recognized the negative impact of obesity on their general health, only a minority were aware of its specific effects on psoriasis. Furthermore, the majority of respondents expressed their interest in losing weight and being referred to a nutritionist.

These findings highlight the need for healthcare professionals to prioritize comprehensive patient education on the correlation between psoriasis and obesity. It is crucial for patients to understand how their weight can influence the development and management of their psoriasis.

In light of the expressed interest in weight management, the study suggests that practitioners should actively consider referring interested patients to nutritionists. This approach can enhance the comprehensive care provided to psoriasis patients and contribute to improved health outcomes.

This study emphasizes the importance of addressing the relationship between obesity and psoriasis in patient care. By increasing awareness and facilitating access to weight management resources, healthcare professionals can better support psoriasis patients in managing their condition.

Source: BioPress

