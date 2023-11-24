Home » If he accepted it, he would divorce, Javier Aguirre rejected a million-dollar proposal – El Futbolero México
Sports

If he accepted it, he would divorce, Javier Aguirre rejected a million-dollar proposal – El Futbolero México

by admin
If he accepted it, he would divorce, Javier Aguirre rejected a million-dollar proposal – El Futbolero México

Renowned football coach Javier Aguirre has made headlines after revealing that he turned down a lucrative million-dollar proposal from Saudi Arabia. The former Mexico national team manager explained that he would have had to divorce in order to accept the offer, and ultimately decided that family comes before money.

In an interview with El Futbolero México, Aguirre described the proposal as “irrefutable” and spoke about the difficult choice he had to make. “If he accepted it, he would divorce,” the coach said.

Aguirre, who is known for his successful coaching career, explained that he prioritizes his family above all else and that no amount of money could convince him to sacrifice his personal life.

“I am a genius of those who no longer exist,” Aguirre said, referencing the decision to turn down the fortune from Saudi Arabia.

Despite the huge financial incentive, Aguirre remained steadfast in his decision to reject the offer. Speaking to TUDN, he emphasized the importance of staying true to his values and maintaining a strong moral compass.

The football coach also opened up about his negotiations with Saudi Arabia in an interview with Estadio Deportivo, providing insight into the process and his ultimate decision.

Aguirre’s decision to turn down the lucrative proposal has sparked conversation in the sports world, with many praising the coach for his integrity and commitment to his family.

For more in-depth coverage of Aguirre’s decision and its impact, readers are encouraged to visit Google News.

See also  The legend returns!THAAD official: Harvey leaves the team to take over the Barcelona coach

You may also like

the years he must have been without playing...

N.B.A. LA Lakers and strong LeBron James catch...

Doncaster Knights: Sir Ian McGeechan to become consultant...

Horst Hrubesch, a stroke of luck for German...

Super LeBron, the Lakers come back from -21...

Xu Qin and Liang Huiling met with representatives...

Paul Pogba banned for four years for doping:...

HIGHLIGHTS | Tigres vs Juárez | CL2024 –...

New Napoli coach, De Laurentiis has chosen Pioli....

Doping abuse: Four-year ban for Pogba

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy