If he accepted it, he would divorce, Javier Aguirre rejected a million-dollar proposal – El Futbolero México

Renowned football coach Javier Aguirre has made headlines after revealing that he turned down a lucrative million-dollar proposal from Saudi Arabia. The former Mexico national team manager explained that he would have had to divorce in order to accept the offer, and ultimately decided that family comes before money.

In an interview with El Futbolero México, Aguirre described the proposal as “irrefutable” and spoke about the difficult choice he had to make. “If he accepted it, he would divorce,” the coach said.

Aguirre, who is known for his successful coaching career, explained that he prioritizes his family above all else and that no amount of money could convince him to sacrifice his personal life.

“I am a genius of those who no longer exist,” Aguirre said, referencing the decision to turn down the fortune from Saudi Arabia.

Despite the huge financial incentive, Aguirre remained steadfast in his decision to reject the offer. Speaking to TUDN, he emphasized the importance of staying true to his values and maintaining a strong moral compass.

The football coach also opened up about his negotiations with Saudi Arabia in an interview with Estadio Deportivo, providing insight into the process and his ultimate decision.

Aguirre’s decision to turn down the lucrative proposal has sparked conversation in the sports world, with many praising the coach for his integrity and commitment to his family.

For more in-depth coverage of Aguirre’s decision and its impact, readers are encouraged to visit Google News.

Share this: Facebook

X

