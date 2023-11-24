The contest to elect the District Representative of Santa Marta was suspended

The Third Municipal Civil Court of Santa Marta orders the suspension of the contest for the election of the District Representative due to complaints of irregular convocation.

A precautionary measure from the court responds to a tutela action filed by lawyer Jady Camila Herrera Correawho alleges that the District Council carried out a practically clandestine call, generating uncertainty in the electoral process.

According to the information available, the plaintiff maintains that the schedule established for the contest allowed a registration period of only five business days, dNovember 13 to 17, 2023. This short period, according to Herrera Correa, made it difficult for those interested in running for the position of District Representative to participate. The lawyer also points out that, despite the indications in the Resolutions No. 079 of October 30, 2023 and 085 of November 3, 2023, The call was not carried out in a public and proper manner.

Herrera Correa explains that the lack of dissemination in media such as council website, social media, national or regional press and local broadcasters raises serious questions about the fairness of the process. Furthermore, the absence of an article promoted by the Santa Marta Council for these purposes stands out.

In a detailed analysis, the plaintiff reveals that social networks, including Facebook and Instagram, as well as local media, were not used to inform about the selection process of the District Representative. This alleged failure to comply with the call established in the aforementioned resolutions, According to Herrera Correa, it negatively affects transparency and equity in access to the race.

The suspension of the contest for the election of the District Representative of Santa Marta raises serious questions about the transparency and legality of the process. The precautionary measure issued by the Third Municipal Civil Court reflects concern about an allegedly clandestine call, which has generated uncertainty in the electoral process. Lawyer Jady Camila Herrera Correa highlights the importance of guaranteeing a fair and accessible process for all those interested in the positiondemanding review and possible adjustment by the District Council.

