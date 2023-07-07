The Impact of Pharmacogenomics on Personalized Precision Medicine: Optimizing Drug Selection and Reducing Adverse Reactions

Pharmacogenomics: Revolutionizing Personalized Precision Medicine

Adrián Llerena, director of the Extremadura Biosanitary Research University Institute (Inube) and president of the Spanish Society of Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics (SEFF), has highlighted the contribution of pharmacogenomics in the field of Personalized Precision Medicine. By taking into account an individual’s genetic profile, pharmacogenomics enables the selection of the most effective drug and optimal dose, reducing adverse reactions.

Llerena made these statements during the seminar ‘A look towards the medicine of the future: Pharmacogenomics and Personalized Precision Medicine’ organized by the Roche Foundation. This discipline plays a crucial role in determining the most effective treatment for each patient and identifying those who may develop unacceptable toxicity.

Federico Plaza, Vice President of the Roche Institute Foundation, emphasized the significance of pharmacogenomics in the medicine of the future. It aids in improving decision-making processes for pharmacological treatment, emphasizing the relevance of Personalized Precision Medicine in a wide range of medical conditions, including neurological, cardiovascular, and metabolic disorders.

Genetic variants, known as polymorphisms, are responsible for the variability in drug response. Polymorphisms are small modifications in the DNA sequence that can alter the expression and function of proteins. These variations can impact the concentration of a drug in the body (pharmacokinetics) and its mechanism of action (pharmacodynamics), thereby affecting the efficacy and safety of medications.

Identifying prevalent genetic variants in the population is crucial for predicting drug response. These variants can serve as biomarkers to predict treatment outcomes, guide drug selection, personalize dosage based on an individual’s metabolism profile, predict drug interactions, adverse reactions, or therapeutic failure.

María Isidoro, head of the Clinical Analysis and Clinical Biochemistry Service of the University Assistance Complex of Salamanca, emphasizes the importance of including biomarkers in healthcare services. However, the expansion of these markers should be limited to those with clear clinical utility. Isidoro stresses the need for awareness about Personalized Precision Medicine and the support of the administration to implement strategies that extend this approach to as many patients as possible.

Besides genetic factors, environmental factors and lifestyle also influence drug response. Lifestyle choices, such as diet, tobacco use, and other medications, can directly interact with drugs and modify their effects.

In the realm of clinical practice, Pharmacogenomics is already being incorporated into the portfolio of services. Specific biomarkers have been developed for oncology, mental health, and cardiovascular health. Around 60% to 70% of authorized drugs in Europe contain a genetic biomarker. By individualizing treatments, pharmacogenomics aims to prevent adverse reactions and therapeutic failures, optimizing resources and contributing to the sustainability of the healthcare system.

Spain has included Personalized Precision Medicine in the Ministry of Health‘s strategies, such as the IMPaCT Strategic Plan, which has a dedicated working group for Pharmacogenomics. The goal is to provide patients with the information provided by Pharmacogenetics when they receive prescriptions.

Consuelo Martín de Dios, managing director of the Roche Institute Foundation, highlights that Pharmacogenomics is contributing to the development of new, safer, and more effective drugs. By predicting drug responses and selecting the most suitable drug and dosage, based on an individual’s genomic profile, Pharmacogenomics optimizes resources and reduces healthcare costs.

The media also plays a significant role in raising awareness and disseminating advances in health, according to Martín de Dios.

