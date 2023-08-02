The Impact of Vaccines on Antimicrobial Resistance: Saving Lives and Preventing Global Health Threats

Study Finds Effective Vaccination Could Save Half a Million Lives Annually in the Battle Against Antimicrobial Resistance

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) continues to pose a significant threat to global public health, with a staggering 4.95 million deaths associated with AMR worldwide each year. Low- and middle-income countries are disproportionately affected by this growing problem. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the World Health Organization (WHO) included AMR as one of the top ten global public health threats in 2019. However, a recent study published in BMJ Global Health offers a glimmer of hope by demonstrating the potential impact of vaccines on combating AMR.

The study, conducted by researchers from WHO, the International Vaccine Institute in Korea (IVI), and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, underscores the importance of preventive measures, particularly vaccination, in slowing and containing the spread of AMR. By utilizing data from 2019, the authors modeled the potential effect of 15 new and existing vaccines against microorganisms identified as priority bacterial pathogens by the WHO.

The findings are promising, suggesting that the effective use of vaccines could save more than half a million lives annually and prevent the loss of 28 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) due to AMR. DALYs represent the number of years lost or shortening of lifespan as a result of an infection. Moreover, if seven of the vaccines were administered to larger populations, an additional 1.2 million deaths and 37 million DALYs could be averted.

The regions that currently bear the greatest burden of vaccine-preventable AMR cases, Africa and Southeast Asia, would experience the most significant reduction in the AMR burden. In particular, the study highlights the potential for tackling the AMR burden of Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB) and Streptococcus pneumoniae through enhanced vaccination efforts. In 2021, the proportion of new TB cases with drug-resistant strains stood at 3.6%, while previously treated cases saw an alarming 18% prevalence.

The World Health Organization emphasizes that vaccines are a valuable tool in reducing the spread of AMR, along with other measures such as improved access to water, sanitation, and hygiene, infection prevention and control programs, and appropriate use of antibiotics. By decreasing infection rates among vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, vaccines help reduce the need for antimicrobials, consequently lowering the risk of their misuse and the emergence of resistant strains.

The timing of this study is particularly relevant in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put immense strain on healthcare systems worldwide. As efforts to restore immunization systems are underway, the study highlights the importance of investing in expanding the use of vaccines to priority populations at risk. The economic repercussions of AMR are not to be overlooked either, with the projected cost to the global economy estimated at a staggering $100 trillion between 2014 and 2050.

In the battle against AMR, time is of the essence. Effective vaccination strategies have the potential to save countless lives and significantly curb the spread of antimicrobial resistance. By seizing this opportunity and implementing large-scale vaccination programs, we can make significant strides in combatting the threat posed by AMR, sparing millions of lives and safeguarding the future of global public health.

