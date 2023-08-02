Microsoft Tests New Feature to Enhance Multi-Monitor Setups and Optimize High-Refresh-Rate Monitors

Microsoft Testing New Feature to Improve Multi-Monitor Setups and High-Refresh-Rate Monitors

Microsoft is currently working on a new feature that aims to enhance multi-monitor setups and optimize high-refresh-rate monitors. Although this may not seem like a significant development, it could have a considerable impact on those who utilize multiple monitors with high refresh rates.

In the current Windows ecosystem, screens with high refresh rates and support for variable refresh rates have become increasingly common. However, the operating system’s support for such screens is still not perfect. In light of this, Microsoft has decided to make some improvements and introduce necessary functions to provide a better user experience.

In the recent Windows 11 Build 25915 preview, Microsoft allowed users to adjust the refresh rate of each individual monitor according to specific tasks in a multi-monitor setup. For example, one gaming monitor can now play games at a high 144Hz refresh rate, while another monitor can display a video at a lower 60Hz refresh rate. This ability to match the refresh rate with the content being displayed not only improves the user experience but also reduces the demand for system resources and saves energy.

The positive impact of this feature extends not only to desktop users but also to those who use laptops with external monitors. Microsoft has also fine-tuned the dynamic refresh rate of laptops. When the user enables the dynamic refresh rate and power-saving function, Windows 11 will maintain a low refresh rate until the power-saving function is turned off, at which point it will switch to a higher refresh rate. Microsoft believes that this approach will effectively extend battery life without compromising on performance.

The introduction of these features by Microsoft demonstrates an understanding of the evolving needs of users in the modern computing landscape. As screens with high refresh rates become more prevalent, it is essential for operating systems to keep up and offer optimal support. By doing so, Microsoft aims to provide a seamless and enhanced user experience across multi-monitor setups.

For further reading on this topic, users can refer to Microsoft’s official sources and documentation to stay updated on the latest developments.

