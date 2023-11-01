The Importance of 22 Minutes: How Exercise Can Enhance Longevity

22 Minutes of Exercise Per Day Can Reduce Risk of Mortality, Study Finds

According to a recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, engaging in just 22 minutes of exercise per day can significantly reduce the risk of mortality. The research aimed to understand the relationship between physical activity and longevity.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Tromso in Norway, involved nearly 12,000 participants over the age of 50. The findings revealed that individuals who exercised for less than 22 minutes per day and spent more than 12 hours sitting had a 38% higher risk of death compared to those who engaged in regular physical activity and sat for no more than 8 hours.

Dr. Edvard Sagelv, the lead author of the study and a professor at the University of Tromso, emphasized the importance of physical activity for longevity. He stated, “Excess time spent sitting is increasing the risks of disease and premature death.” The study’s results serve as a reminder to the public about the dangers of a sedentary lifestyle.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also recommends a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, which translates to roughly 22 minutes per day, to maintain good health. This aligns with the findings of the study, which showed that individuals who engaged in more than 22 minutes of physical activity per day had no increased risk of death.

Furthermore, the study encouraged individuals to incorporate exercise into their daily routines in small increments. Short “snack workouts” of 10 minutes each throughout the day can be just as effective as longer sessions.

The research highlights the importance of consistent exercise in promoting longevity and reducing the risk of mortality. It dispels the notion that exercise has to be long and arduous, emphasizing that even small amounts of physical activity can have significant health benefits.

As the study reinforces the WHO’s guidelines on exercise, it serves as a call to action for individuals to prioritize daily physical activity to maintain their well-being and lead healthier, longer lives.

