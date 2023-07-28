Home » The Importance of a Comprehensive Strategy for Hepatitis Prevention and Eradication
The Importance of a Comprehensive Strategy for Hepatitis Prevention and Eradication

Italy and Europe Must Prioritize Fight Against Hepatitis, Says Forza Italia Health Department

On World Hepatitis Day, Louise Regiments, the national manager for Europe of the Forza Italia Health Department, emphasized the importance of continuing the fight against hepatitis as a priority in Italy and Europe. While medical progress has greatly improved the treatment of hepatitis, Regiments stressed the need for intensified screening and testing among a broader range of the population in order to eradicate the diseases, particularly the HCV virus, by 2030 as requested by the World Health Organization.

Regiments cited the alarming numbers of approximately six million people living with chronic hepatitis B and C infection in the European Union. This, he argued, necessitates the development of a European strategy to combat liver viruses. Drawing attention to the lessons learned from the fight against COVID-19, Regiments called for a European Health Union with strong coordination power in order to achieve significant results in tackling important health challenges, particularly infectious diseases.

Hepatitis, especially hepatitis C, often presents as asymptomatic and silent, making eradication challenging. To develop a comprehensive strategy in terms of prevention and population awareness, Regiments emphasized the need to involve all health professionals, from general practitioners to specialists, as well as patient associations.

As the fight against hepatitis continues, it is imperative that Italy and Europe remain vigilant and dedicated to eradicating these diseases. With coordinated efforts and a focus on prevention and awareness, the goal of eliminating hepatitis by 2030 can be achieved.

