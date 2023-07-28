Home » Larian Studios Confirms Plans for Future Divinity Game Despite Upcoming Baldur’s Gate III Project
by admin
Larian Studios, the renowned game development company behind the highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate III, has announced its commitment to continue working on the beloved Divinity franchise. In an exclusive interview with IGN, Larian’s CEO, Swen Vincke, expressed his excitement about exploring the studio’s own universe once the Baldur’s Gate III project is completed.

Vincke stated, “[神性是] We built our own universe, so we’re definitely going to go back there at some point.” While fans eagerly await the release of Baldur’s Gate III, Larian Studios recognizes the importance of taking a creative break to rejuvenate their spirits. Vincke added, “We will now complete the [Baldur’s Gate 3], and then take a break because we too need to refresh ourselves creatively.”

With a team of 400 dedicated developers pouring their hearts and souls into the forthcoming RPG, Larian Studios aims to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience. The combination of their talent and cutting-edge technology is expected to result in a game that exceeds the expectations of fans and critics alike.

The news of Larian’s intention to revisit the Divinity universe has brought joy to numerous fans, including those who fell in love with Divinity: Original Sin II. While Baldur’s Gate III is undoubtedly an epic project, the Divinity series still has much to offer. Once the highly anticipated RPG wraps up, Larian Studios plans to return to what’s on the map for the Divinity franchise.

The Divinity series has garnered a loyal fanbase thanks to its immersive gameplay, intriguing storytelling, and expansive world-building. Larian Studios’ commitment to continuing the franchise ensures that players can look forward to more unforgettable adventures and captivating narratives in the future.

As the development of Baldur’s Gate III progresses, Larian Studios’ decision to prioritize the Divinity franchise attests to the studio’s passion for creating groundbreaking, innovative games. With an ample amount of content still left untouched within the Divinity universe, fans can rest assured that Larian will bring their expertise and creativity to deliver exciting and immersive experiences.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

