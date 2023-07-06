The Importance of a Unified Table for Healthcare Professionals: An Analysis

Minister Schillaci Convenes Unions for Discussions on Reviewing Health Decrees

Minister Schillaci has taken a positive step by convening unions to discuss the review of decrees 70 and 77. This comes after the previous version of the decrees faced criticism. While there are still many unanswered questions and requests from the unions, starting a discussion is preferable to no communication at all.

However, it would have been more appropriate and strategically successful if the convocation had taken place in a single unifying table, uniting all representatives of professionals and health workers. Many of the problems affecting the staff of the National Health Service (NHS) are common, and identifying and implementing solutions together would have been beneficial.

The common table could have been divided into sub-tables based on different needs, including management, affiliated personnel, and level personnel, as well as focusing on various aspects such as territory, hospitals, DEA, mental health, and psychological well-being. This holistic approach could have ensured that the choices made were concerted, understood, and shared by professionals and health operators.

Unfortunately, the fear on the part of those in power is understandable. It is regrettable that the State-Regions Agreement, which established a “Control Room” between the State, Regions, and Unions to address the concerns of NHS staff, has not been implemented due to the protest of some trade unions. The absence of statesmanship skills among those responsible for implementing the agreement has resulted in the mishandling of the pandemic.

While the composition of the table is broad, there are some notable absences of unions, such as FIALS, FVM, FASSID, and NURSING UP. These unions are not only representative and proactive but also signatories of health contracts, unlike some others present in the decree. The exclusion of these unions raises questions and calls for further clarification from the Minister.

Despite these challenges, there is some optimism arising from the declarations of union leaders after the meetings at the Ministry of Health. The discussions have addressed important issues, such as the contractual gap faced by managers of health professions compared to other medical and health managers, pursuant to law 251/00.

Overall, while there are still concerns and uncertainties, the convening of unions by Minister Schillaci is a positive step towards addressing the needs of professionals and health workers in the NHS. It is crucial that discussions continue and solutions are implemented for the betterment of the healthcare system.

