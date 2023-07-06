Logitech Combo Touch: A Budget-Friendly Alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad

Title: Logitech Combo Touch: An Affordable Alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad

Introduction:

In the world of iPad keyboards, Apple’s Magic Keyboard has undeniably dominated the market as the go-to option. However, Logitech has come up with a compelling alternative called the Combo Touch. Priced at £180, this keyboard cover offers solid performance and functionality that makes it an appealing choice for iPad users who prefer a more budget-friendly option.

Design and Features:

The Combo Touch adopts a design similar to Samsung’s official keyboard for Galaxy Tabs, featuring two separate parts – a felt-like material cover and a detachable keyboard. The cover, not only resists dirt and smudges, but also provides a comforting feel in the hand. Connecting the cover to the keyboard is a set of pins located at the bottom, ensuring seamless attachment and detachment as needed. This feature also makes the Combo Touch a versatile cover for the iPad, even when the keyboard is not in use.

Performance:

Logitech’s Combo Touch keyboard offers a rock-solid typing experience. The keys are comfortable and responsive, with the added benefit of backlighting on each key. In terms of functionality, it mirrors Apple’s Magic Keyboard, while also providing additional features like lighting in the key down, media keys, and volume controls. These extra functionalities offer users more convenience and productivity options.

Trackpad:

One area where the Combo Touch falls slightly short is its trackpad. Although functional, it does not match the responsiveness of Apple’s trackpad. Some users may find it slightly disappointing, as there is ample room for a larger trackpad.

Pricing:

The most significant advantage of the Combo Touch over the Magic Keyboard is its price point. While the Magic Keyboard retails for £380, the Combo Touch comes in at just £180. This significant price difference makes the Combo Touch a much more affordable option for consumers seeking a reliable keyboard for their iPad.

Conclusion:

While Apple’s Magic Keyboard has set the standard for iPad keyboards, Logitech’s Combo Touch proves to be a worthy and more budget-friendly alternative. It offers a sleek design, comfortable typing experience, and a wide range of functionalities at a significantly lower price point. Although the trackpad may not be as responsive as Apple’s, the overall performance and value make the Combo Touch an attractive option for iPad users looking to enhance their productivity without breaking the bank.

