Twitter, Musk: “If the employer punishes you for a tweet, I’ll pay the lawyer”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Elon Musk has said his social media platform X will fund the legal costs of those who have been treated unfairly by employers because of a post or like on the site formerly known as Twitter. “If you have been treated unfairly by your employer because of a post or a like on this platform, we will finance your legal expenses,” said the tycoon in a post on X, adding that there will be no limits to the financing of expenses. Late last month, Musk said monthly users of X hit a “new high,” and shared a chart showing the latest tally of more than 540 million.

The figures come as the company is going through organizational changes and trying to boost dwindling advertising revenue. It was also the latest in a string of comments from X executives declaring strong traction in usage, after Meta Platforms launched a direct competitor platform called Threads on July 5. After 17 years with the iconic blue bird logo symbolizing the transmission of ideas to the world, billionaire Musk rebranded Twitter as X and unveiled a new logo in July, focusing on creating an “app for everything ». In July, Musk said the platform’s cash flow remains negative due to a nearly 50% decline in ad revenue and a heavy debt load. The recovery in advertising revenue expected in June has not materialized.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

