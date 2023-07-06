Aliya Arenas: Rising Star with a Growing Stature in Basketball

Title: Aliya Arenas, Son of Gilbert Arenas, Shows Remarkable Growth and Attracts Attention from Top NCAA Schools

In an upcoming high-level basketball match between the New York Wizards and the Compton Magic, all eyes will be on two young talents: Koapeat, a 6-foot-8 forward from the class of 2025, and Aliya Arenas, a 6-foot-7 forward from the class of 2026. This match has generated significant buzz due to their exceptional skills and promising futures.

Aliya Arenas, son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, has already established himself as one of the top players in the class of 2026. At just 15 years old, his growth and potential have become a topic of discussion among basketball enthusiasts. Standing at an impressive 6 feet 7 inches (2.01 meters), Aliya has evolved into a versatile striker with incredible talent. Known for his comprehensive skillset, he started playing at the U17 level after skipping two grades.

During his freshman season at Chatsworth High School, Aliya Arenas proved his worth by averaging an impressive 30.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Even in the U17 league, where competition is significantly tougher, he managed to maintain a solid average of 11 points per game, showcasing his ability to adapt and excel at any level.

Aliya’s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed. Several prestigious NCAA schools, including UCLA, Texas State University, University of Kansas, Arizona State University, Xavier University, and Cal State Polytechnic, have already extended invitations to the 15-year-old sensation. Although his father desires for him to play at Duke or Arizona State, the final decision remains to be seen.

Currently ranked fifth in the 2026 draft, Aliya Arenas has the potential to become a top-five talent and a future superstar as long as he continues to maintain his competitive edge. As witnessed by other NBA players, such as Cameron Boozer, son of Carlos Boozer, talent often runs in the family.

