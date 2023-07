You can enjoy the summer in the Innviertel not only in one of the wonderful guest gardens, in an outdoor pool or at a bathing lake. The summer in this country also has a lot of entertainment to offer in a wide variety of forms and on the most diverse stages, not only in the course of the “inn4tler sommer” series of events or at various festivals by the fire brigade, brass bands or other clubs – and not only in the district capitals of Braunau, Ried and Schärding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook