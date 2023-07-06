Rublev in round three, Zverev with a successful comeback

After an initial phase of weakness, Andrej Rublew has reached the third round of the Wimbledon grass classic. The number seven of the tournament defeated Aslan Karazew 6:7(4/7) 6:3 6:4 7:5 in an all-Russian duel on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Alexander Zverev defeated Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer lackluster 6: 4 7: 6 (7/4) 7: 6 (7/5) in his opening match, which had been postponed several times.

Increase of Rublev

Rublew, who did not compete in Wimbledon last year due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, improved after a mixed first set and finally won comfortably. His next opponent will be determined in the game between David Goffin and Tomas Barrios Vera.

Zverev made a successful comeback at Wimbledon after missing the tournament last year with a serious foot injury. He also put away the days of waiting due to the many rain interruptions. “He was a very tough opponent and the rain was a very tough opponent,” said Zverev, whose match was one of the last first-round matches to end.

Wawrinka wins Djokovic duel

Stan Wawrinka meanwhile played a duel with favorite Novak Djokovic. In the second round duel with Tomas Etcheverry, who was 15 years his junior, the 38-year-old Swiss player had the upper hand 6:3 4:6 6:4 6:2. It was the first time in eight years that Wawrinka has reached the third round of the Grand Slam tournament in London.

