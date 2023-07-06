Home » Russian jets skim American drones in the skies over Syria: the video – Corriere TV
World

by admin
The military authorities in Washington denounce dangerous maneuvers by Russian aircraft

(LaPresse) Russian fighter jets have come dangerously close to several US unmanned aircraft in the skies above Syria. It is the American military authorities who denounce a crescendo of dangerous and unprofessional actions by the Moscow army.

US Air Forces Central released a video showing a Russian SU-35 fighter approaching a Reaper drone and then several parachuted rockets moving in the drone’s flight path.

Lieutenant General Alex Grynkewich, commander of the 9th Air Force in the Middle East, said that three US drones were operating over Syria after 10:30 local time, on a mission against Islamic State militiamen, when three Russian planes began carrying out maneuvers nuisance to US aircraft. (LaPresse/AP)

July 6, 2023

