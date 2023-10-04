The Importance of Breakfast: Expert Advice from Dr. Martina Donegani

Doctor Martina Donegani Explains the Importance of Breakfast for Daily Activities

Breakfast is often seen as the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. Doctor Martina Donegani, a nutritionist and scientific ambassador of Gazzetta Active, emphasizes the significance of starting the day with a well-balanced meal.

Dr. Donegani points out that breakfast is essential because even while we sleep, our body continues to burn calories and our metabolism remains active. When we wake up, we need to replenish fluids and essential nutrients to ensure our bodies can function efficiently.

Skipping breakfast can have negative effects on our cognitive and physical abilities. Studies conducted on children have shown that those who skip breakfast have lower concentration levels, decreased resistance to physical activity, and overall perform less efficiently during the early hours of the day. Additionally, those who skip breakfast often end up feeling hungry later in the morning and may resort to unhealthy snacking, which disrupts their eating patterns for the rest of the day.

In terms of caloric intake, breakfast should provide around 20% of the day’s total calories. This can be adjusted to 15% if a mid-morning snack is included. A well-balanced breakfast should include a mix of complex carbohydrates (such as wholemeal bread), simple carbohydrates (like jam or fresh fruit), proteins (such as Greek yogurt or eggs), and optional sources of fats (such as avocado or peanut butter). Fresh fruit is also recommended to boost vitamin intake.

Many people worry about the time it takes to prepare and eat breakfast, but Dr. Donegani reassures that it doesn’t have to be a time-consuming task. Even a simple bowl of yogurt with cereals or dried fruit can suffice. However, it is important to take the time to sit down and eat mindfully, avoiding rushing or eating while standing. Our brain needs to register that we are eating in order to fully benefit from the meal.

In conclusion, breakfast should not be skipped or taken lightly. It is crucial for replenishing our bodies after sleep, providing adequate energy and nutrients for daily activities, and maintaining cognitive and physical performance throughout the day. So, make sure to start your day right with a nutritious breakfast.

October 4 – 12.01pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

