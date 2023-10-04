NVIDIA RTX Gamers Rejoice: More Games Embrace Ray Tracing and DLSS Support

NVIDIA RTX Gamers Rejoice with Enhanced Game Support Including “Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty” and “Mortal Kombat 1”

Gamers using NVIDIA RTX graphics cards can expect even better game support with the latest updates from NVIDIA. The highly anticipated “Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty” will now feature full ray tracing and DLSS 3.5, ensuring the most immersive visual experience for players. Additionally, NVIDIA Reflex technology has reduced system latency to the lowest in popular game “Counter-Strike 2”.

But the good news doesn’t stop there. “Mortal Kombat 1” has also received an upgrade with DLSS 2, enhancing the graphics and making the gameplay even more captivating for fans of the iconic fighting game.

To kick off the month of October, gamers can look forward to performance upgrades in “The Lamplighters League” through DLSS. Furthermore, several new games have joined the ranks of supporting RTX, including “DESORDRE: A Puzzle Game Adventure”, “Deliver Us Mars”, “Lodestar”, and “Witchfire”.

Excitement is building up for the launch of “The Lamplighters League” on October 3, as it will immediately support NVIDIA DLSS 2. This means GeForce RTX players can enjoy the most thrilling gaming experience right from day one.

In this game, players will embark on a journey filled with stealth, thievery, and action. They will explore various exciting and interesting regions while using strategic combat to outsmart enemies in a turn-based setting. Wisdom will be key as players attempt to save the world from impending doom.

Harebrained Schemes, the studio renowned for the “Shadowrun Trilogy” and “BATTLETECH”, introduces a new world set in the fictional 1930s called “Exiled Palace”. The story revolves around a tyrannical cult aiming to rule the world, with the only resistance coming from the heroic scholars known as the “Lamplighter Alliance”. Players will recruit a team of unique individuals with impressive abilities and personalities, engaging in real-time stealth action, turn-based strategic combat, and character-driven adventures. Uncover thrilling conspiracy storylines while pursuing the truth behind the “Exiled Palace”.

One of the new games, “DESORDRE: A Puzzle Game Adventure” by SHK Interactive, also supports DLSS 2. This game, launching in June, allows GeForce RTX gamers to participate in an experimental therapy program and traverse two parallel worlds. The DLSS 2 support ensures faster performance between these worlds, providing an even more immersive experience. In August, DESORDRE became one of the first games to utilize Unreal Engine 5.2 and has now been upgraded to support full ray tracing technology, delivering exquisite and stunning visuals.

In other DLSS-related news, “Mars Alone” has added NVIDIA’s hybrid ray tracing translucent rendering technology in its latest update. This addition enhances reflection and refraction effects, providing a more realistic gaming experience. The game now supports DLSS 3, NVIDIA Reflex, ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows, and other advanced technologies. Gamers can witness the breathtaking effects in the new RTX trailer.

Additionally, “Lodestar” now supports DLSS 2, further enhancing the performance and visuals of the game. The recently launched “Witchfire” also features DLSS 3 and Reflex on GeForce RTX PCs and laptops, increasing 4K quality gameplay performance by an average of 2.3 times. Fans can catch a glimpse of the stunning visuals in the new trailer.

With these latest updates, NVIDIA RTX gamers can expect unparalleled gaming experiences with enhanced graphics, reduced system latency, and improved performance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

