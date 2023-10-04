Home » Faeser sees German ideas implemented in the EU asylum agreement
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sees German “ideas of humanity and order” being realized in the European agreement on another important component of the planned EU asylum reform. Important changes have been implemented on German initiative, the SPD politician explained in Berlin on Wednesday.

“There is no lowering of humanitarian standards when receiving people in crisis situations,” explained Faeser. “Complete registration of all arriving people must always be ensured. And: The regulations provided for by the crisis regulation can only be activated by a decision by a qualified majority of the EU member states in the Council and not by individual member states. These are the hurdles high.” There needs to be a clear limitation on irregular migration and relief for municipalities.

