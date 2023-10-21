The Importance of Cardiac Rehabilitation for Heart Patients: A Doctor’s Perspective

Heart Patients and their Psychological Rehabilitation: Dr. Mansueto Pardini Exemplifies the Path to Recovery

VIAREGGIO – Dr. Mansueto Pardini, the soon-to-be-retired director of the rehabilitation cardiology unit at the hospital in Versilia, explains the importance of cardiac rehabilitation for patients, both physically and psychologically. As the heart is an organ that is crucial to life, patients recovering from heart-related issues require comprehensive treatment to regain their previous quality of life.

Dr. Pardini, who will retire on November 1st, has developed close relationships with his patients over the years. Patients have expressed their gratitude and reliance on the caring staff that looks after them during their rehabilitation process. One patient, through a Facebook post, expressed their concern about feeling more alone after Dr. Pardini’s retirement and hoped for a replacement who would provide the same level of care and love. The patient emphasized the significance of feeling safe and supported during their recovery journey.

Rehabilitation cardiology focuses on secondary prevention after a cardiovascular event, aiming to help patients restore their previous level of functioning. Dr. Pardini highlights the fragility of patients from a psychological perspective during the post-acute phase. Patients are often told that they can no longer live their lives as they did before, even though this is not always true.

Dr. Pardini underscores the advancements made in cardiology, such as complex interventions and the treatment of older patients with co-pathologies. The rehabilitation cardiology unit at the Versilia hospital collaborates with various specialists, including dietitians, diabetologists, nephrologists, psychologists, and uroandrologists. The inclusion of these consultants ensures a comprehensive approach to patient care, including addressing the altered sexuality experienced after cardiac surgery.

The Versilia hospital’s rehabilitation cardiology unit features a dedicated gym for heart patients who require specialized exercise programs. Dr. Pardini emphasizes the importance of all-round treatment during the post-acute phase, focusing on both the patient and the organ.

Patients who undergo rehabilitation in Dr. Pardini’s department express their attachment to the experience because they feel actively involved in their care. Dr. Pardini and his team educate patients about their conditions and the medications they need, ensuring they understand the importance of following the prescribed therapeutic processes.

Contrary to civil death, Dr. Pardini asserts that a heart attack no longer signifies the end of a fulfilling life. With appropriate precautions, patients can resume their previous activities, including sports. Some patients recover to a level almost the same as before their heart attack, while others may experience serious damage resulting in heart failure. Dr. Pardini offers supportive advice to patients, comparing their hearts to a car engine that requires proper care, even if it’s not running at top speed.

Dr. Pardini highlights the significant risk factors for heart health, including smoking, hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, and physical inactivity. Smoking contributes to plaque formation and thrombus development, while lung health is crucial in cases of heart damage. He also warns against heart attacks resulting from substance abuse, particularly cocaine and the excessive use of psychotropic drugs.

To combat sedentary lifestyles, Dr. Pardini encourages physical activity, such as walking, to stimulate blood circulation and improve functionality. The department provides patients with exercise guidelines to follow at home. The department’s initial plan was to send patients to affiliated gyms for group exercise sessions, fostering conviviality among individuals facing similar challenges. Dr. Pardini emphasizes that rehabilitation is a lifelong journey and crucial for prevention.

Due to limited staff resources, the department currently only provides one year of rehabilitation after surgery. Dr. Pardini hopes that his replacement will be appointed soon, as the department receives numerous patients referred by cardiac surgeries. He wishes for the continuation of the valuable work he and Dr. Michele Provvidenza have established over the years.

Dr. Mansueto Pardini reflects on the satisfaction his work has brought him, despite the limited resources. He asserts the importance of the rehabilitation cardiology unit in assisting patients’ recovery journeys and hopes that it will continue to thrive under new leadership.

