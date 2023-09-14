The Importance of Genetic Biomarkers in Pharmacogenomics: Enhancing Genetic Testing in Spain’s Healthcare System

Spanish Society of Pharmacology and Pharmacogenetics (SEFF) is urging the inclusion of genetic biomarkers in the service portfolio of the Spanish National Health System (SNS) to improve therapeutic decisions. President of SEFF, Adrián Llerena, highlights the importance of pharmacogenomics in the selection and dosing of drugs based on an individual’s genetic profile, leading to a reduction in adverse reactions. The Interterritorial Council has agreed to update and expand genetic tests included in the SNS services to ensure equal access to patients. Pharmacogenomics has been recognized as a prioritized area, alongside other medical fields. Currently, 53% of approved drugs in Spain have genetic biomarkers associated with their technical specifications. SEFF is developing a strategy for implementing pharmacogenomics in clinical practice and will be hosting webinars to train professionals in the field. The implementation strategy also involves implementing quality standards and creating a registry of accredited laboratories and services. The aim is to promote personalized precision medicine by defining individualized pharmacological treatments based on genetic profiles. However, SEFF acknowledges that factors such as environmental determinants and patient lifestyle also affect drug response. Multidisciplinary collaboration is crucial in evaluating treatment responses and considering clinical variables. The application of pharmacogenomics is expected to improve the efficacy and safety of drugs, reduce adverse reactions, and optimize cost-effectiveness.

