WhatsApp Launches Channels for Important Updates in More than 150 Countries

WhatsApp Launches Channels for Users to Receive Important Updates

WhatsApp has officially introduced its new feature called Channels, allowing users to receive important updates from people and organizations. According to Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Channels provides a simple, reliable, and private way to stay informed.

Although the feature is not available to everyone yet, it is already accessible in over 150 countries worldwide. Channels can be found in a new tab called News, separate from the usual chats with friends, family, and WhatsApp communities.

This new one-way streaming tool enables admins to send texts, photos, videos, and surveys to users, who can then choose which channels they want to follow. Users have the option to react and turn notifications on or off according to their preferences.

Channels are available on both the Android and iOS platforms for both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business versions. In addition, a search directory has been created to facilitate the discovery of organizations, sports teams, artists, intellectuals, and updates from local authorities, among other areas of interest.

To join the CNN channel in Spanish, users may click on the provided link. If the channel is not yet available, they are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on CNN en Español’s social networks.

The CNN channel promises to offer the most noteworthy news of the day. Users can activate notifications by tapping the bell icon at the top right corner of the screen, ensuring that they receive updates whenever CNN en Español publishes new content.

WhatsApp’s Channels feature aims to enhance the user experience by providing a convenient platform for receiving essential updates and staying connected with their preferred organizations and sources of interest.

