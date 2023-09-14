Home » Educational institutions of Cesar received furniture
Educational institutions of Cesar received furniture

With the purpose of contributing to the improvement of school environments and offering decent academic spaces for students, the government that does it better began the delivery of furniture to the educational institutions of Cesar. The first deliveries were made to the IE Loperena Central (140 desks) and Enrique Pupo Martínez (141 desks), in Valledupar.

“We are very happy and grateful to the Government of Cesar, because it is furniture that we greatly needed, our students will now have more comfort, which strengthens the learning environment,” said Margarita Páez, coordinator of the EI Enrique Pupo Martínez.

Likewise, Deiner Alberto Rúa, a student at IE Loperena Central, indicated that “now the commitment is ours to take care of them, we are very happy because we will no longer have ugly desks, we will be more comfortable. Truly, I feel very grateful to the governor for giving us these new desks.”

This strategy will be developed in 197 educational institutions, to benefit more than 25,000 students throughout the department, in addition to the provision that will be made in the 336 new classrooms being built by the Government of Cesar.

“We continue to fulfill the dream of children and young people, to study in school environments, equipped with all the necessary tools so that they can develop all their skills and successfully complete their studies in optimal conditions, as established in the Development Plan. Departmental Building, which Luis Alberto Monsalvo built,” said the governor, Andrés Meza.

In Valledupar, 2,802 desks will be delivered to 20 educational institutions. “We received this donation with great affection, we really needed it, school furniture is very important, it is what deteriorates the fastest due to its use. That is why we are very pleased to receive this gesture from the departmental government,” said Gonzalo Quiroz, Rector of the IE Loperena Central.

