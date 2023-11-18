Home » The Intersection of Mental Health and Cybersecurity: Ensuring Safe Practices in the Digital Environment
Health

The Intersection of Mental Health and Cybersecurity: Ensuring Safe Practices in the Digital Environment

Cybersecurity and Mental Health Apps: How to Protect Yourself

In today’s digital age, the use of mental health applications has soared, with a recent study showing a 54.6% market growth between 2019 and 2021. These apps offer a wide range of benefits, including stress management, sleep tracking, and promoting healthy lifestyle habits. However, as the popularity of these apps continues to rise, it’s crucial for users to be mindful of the cybersecurity risks that come with them.

Miguel Rego, director of the Cybersecurity Area at IMMUNE Technology Institute, emphasizes the need for users to understand the intersection between mental health and cybersecurity. He stresses the importance of protecting personal and health data, especially in an environment where companies may buy and sell personal information to third parties.

To ensure the safety of users, IMMUNE Technology Institute has provided key tips on how to protect oneself when using mental health apps. These include downloading apps from reliable sources, reviewing permissions and privacy policies, keeping apps updated, using strong and unique passwords, and being diligent about closing sessions and deleting apps when no longer in use.

As technology continues to play a significant role in mental health and well-being, cybersecurity education and safe practices in the digital environment are vital to safeguarding personal and health data. By following these recommendations, users can benefit from mental health apps without compromising their online safety and well-being.

