Mariners Trade Reliever Isaiah Campbell for Infielder Luis Urías from Boston

The Seattle Mariners have made a significant trade, acquiring infielder Luis Urías from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for reliever Isaiah Campbell. The trade comes as the Mariners are preparing for the 2024 season, with the team offering contracts to each of the 30 players on its 40-man roster.

Urías, a Mexican infielder, had a challenging 2023 season, hitting .194/.337/.299 with six doubles, three home runs, and 18 RBIs in 177 plate appearances. However, the 26-year-old has shown promise in previous seasons, with a combined offensive line of .244/.340/.426 and 39 home runs over the previous two years.

Urías also brings versatility to the Mariners, with experience playing every infield position. He is expected to earn $5.25 million through arbitration and will not be eligible for free agency until after the 2025 season.

In exchange, the Mariners are parting ways with Isaiah Campbell, who had experienced multiple injuries, including season-ending surgery in 2021. Campbell was selected in the second round of the 2019 Draft and had a promising rookie season with a 2.83 ERA in 27 games.

Urías joins a group of infielders, including Dylan Moore, Sam Haggerty, José Caballero, and Josh Rojas, as the team prepares for spring training. The Mariners’ president of baseball operations, Jerry Dipoto, indicated that the team was specifically looking for right-handed hitters, making Urías a strategic acquisition.

The trade indicates the Mariners’ commitment to bolstering their lineup as they gear up for the upcoming season. With Urías’s track record and versatility, the Mariners are hopeful that he will be a valuable addition to the team.