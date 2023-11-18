If you don’t have a job, this is how you can access a subsidy of more than one million pesos from Comfama

If you are out of work, Comfama can help you. This Family Compensation Fund offers the benefit of Unemployment Subsidy with which, in addition to receiving financial relief, you will also have access to training that allows you to enhance your skills and connect with a new employment opportunity.

The Unemployment Protection Mechanism is a benefit granted by the Family Compensation Funds through the resources of the Solidarity Fund for the Promotion of Employment and Protection of the Unemployed -FOSFEC- for unemployed people who have been affiliated with a fund. According to the Ministry of Labor, the mechanism allows people who lose their jobs to mitigate the effects of this situation, maintaining access to health and savings for their pension.

If you were affiliated with Comfama and are unemployed, these are the requirements to apply:

• Have been employed (dependent worker) or independent in categories A, B or C.

• Be unemployed or unemployed and not receive any type of income, rent or pension.

• Have contributed to Family Compensation Funds for at least one continuous or discontinuous year in the last three years for dependents, and two continuous or discontinuous years in the last three years, for independents who have made contributions of 2%.

• You must apply to the last Family Compensation Fund in which you were affiliated before being laid off.

• Not having been a beneficiary of unemployment benefits in the last three years in any Compensation Fund.

• Be registered in the Employment Service and develop the route towards searching for employment, as well as be registered in training programs in the terms established by the regulations issued by the National Government.

What are the benefits of the subsidy?

If it is category A or B:

Payment of health and pension contributions based on a current legal monthly minimum wage for a maximum of six months. This is carried out by Comfama directly to the entities where the person is affiliated.

Economic transfer for a value of 1.5 current legal monthly minimum wages. This will be delivered for up to a period of four months in a decreasing manner as follows:

• First payment: 40% of 1.5 SMMLV ($696,000)

• Second paid: 30% of 1.5 SMMLV ($522,000)

• Third payment: 20% of 1.5 SMMLV ($348,000)

• Fourth payment: 10% of 1.5 SMMLV ($174,000)

This benefit is paid into the bank account reported by the user in the application form. It is important that the account is active and in the name of the beneficiary of the subsidy.

If it is category C:

• Payment of health and pension contributions based on a current legal monthly minimum wage for a maximum of six months. This is carried out by Comfama directly to the entities where the beneficiary is affiliated.

To apply you can enter the following link https://www.comfama.com/subsidio/mecanismo-proteccion-cesante/

