The Suns’ first victory in the In-Season Tournament, a 128-131 at the home of the Jazz signed by the performances of the two brightest stars.

Durant scored 36 points with 9 rebounds and 9 assists while shooting 15/22 from the field, while Booker finished with 24 points and 15 assists.

Among the hosts, noteworthy are Clarkson’s 37 with 5 assists and Markkanen’s 21, Fontecchio scores 8 points (2/4 from three) in 15 minutes.

