The Health Technology Assessment (HTA) process is characterized by several stages:

  • identification of an evaluation need

  • prioritization

  • elaboration of the policy question

  • preparation of an initial report to be submitted to the consultation stage

  • publication of the final report

  • appraisal.

In the appraisal phase, the HTA control room envisaged the establishment of a commissionestablished to this to formulate an appraisal judgment on an evaluation document of a specific technology, which, by virtue of the principles of transparency and inclusiveness, provides for the participation, among the various figures, also of citizens’, patients’ and scientific societies’ associations.

For this purpose, the control room has published three different calls for citizens’ associations, patient associations and scientific societies.

The citizens’ associationswho will respond to the invitation, will be registered, if deemed in possession of the requisites, in a list and can be contacted during each single appraisal session, which will have as its object the evaluation of a technology, with different characteristics from time to time .

The patient associations not scientific societies Interested parties, in possession of the requirements specified in the notice, are invited to submit their candidacy for participation in the Appraisal Commission for the report: “Bariatric surgery for the control of type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults with class I obesity”.

Applications must be received by May 2, 2023.

