the La Nuova Ferrara guide

As the Christmas holidays approach, the Local Health Authority in Ferrara is reminding residents to pay attention to their diet and physical activity in order to start the new year in a healthy way.

The holiday season is often filled with indulgent meals and limited physical activity, but it is important to find a balance between enjoying the pleasures of the palate and taking care of one’s health.

To maintain physical fitness during the holidays, the Local Health Authority recommends taking a walk of at least 30 minutes every day, especially on days when more food has been eaten. It is also advised to maintain structured activities such as going to the gym, joining walking groups, or swimming.

In terms of maintaining a healthy diet, the authority suggests moderating portion sizes to reduce waste and listening to your body’s signals regarding fullness. It is also recommended to plan light meals when larger holiday feasts are anticipated, focusing on foods of plant origin such as soups, vegetables, and wholemeal bread.

It is important to remember that weight gain during the holidays is normal and does not necessarily indicate an accumulation of body fat. The body will naturally rebalance itself within a couple of weeks without the need for overly restrictive diets.

Ultimately, the Local Health Authority encourages residents to enjoy the holiday season while being mindful of their health. Conviviality and the pleasures of the palate are an integral part of the Mediterranean diet, and it is possible to partake in these traditions in a healthy way.