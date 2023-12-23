wo Stock Exchange Lounge: Nike | Intel | Zalando – Beijing lets Tencent & NetEase fall deeply! – Video

China’s government has once again sidelined its own companies. New requirements for the gaming industry are causing shares in Tencent and Netease to fall sharply. Are there any opportunities here or is it better to stay away?

Every other Friday there is wallstreetONLINE stock market lounge double the dose of stock market knowledge for the audience. In collaboration with chart expert Stefan Klotter, individual stocks are put to the test both fundamentally and technically. And today there are a few titles available again.

Are the significant setbacks at Nike, Tencent and NetEase opportunities or have the risks become greater?

Are Adidas, Puma and Zalando rightly taken into custody after Nike made a mistake with the numbers?

ASML has started shipping its latest generation of lithography machines. The first recipient is Intel. Have the Americans thereby secured a first mover advantage in the development of high-performance chips?

Have fun watching!

Tip from the stock market lounge: Discover our exclusive Christmas offers! Whether long-term wealth creation, exciting megatrends or pure thrills? You can put the right stock market strategy under the Christmas tree for every type of investor. From beginners to professionals – let our experts accompany you and benefit from them these exclusive special offers at the end of the year.

Die wallstreetONLINE Börsenlounge is a popular YouTube format that specializes in the topic of stock markets and finance. The Stock Exchange Lounge is produced by the online financial platform wallstreetONLINE and offers viewers an informative and entertaining show that deals with current market developments, investment tips and financial topics. Daily at 2 p.m @wallstreetonlineTV

By the way: You can find the Stock Exchange Lounge model portfolio here!

Latest videos from Markus Weingran

More videos from Markus Weingran

Share this: Facebook

X

