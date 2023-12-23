Home » Liverpool coach Klopp is against the Super League, but welcomed the court’s verdict
Liverpool coach Klopp is against the Super League, but welcomed the court's verdict

Liverpool coach Klopp is against the Super League, but welcomed the court’s verdict

Klopp often draws attention to the condensed competition calendar and the health risks that arise from it for players. For example, he criticized UEFA for the future new model of the Champions League with more matches and FIFA for the autumn date of last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool said before Klopp’s press conference today that although they were one of the founding Super League clubs two years ago, they are now not involved in the spin-off competition and want to play in UEFA competitions. “I agree with this statement one hundred percent, but I still like the verdict (of the court). We finally know that FIFA, UEFA and other football associations cannot do what they want,” said Klopp.

“In football we have to talk about a lot of things, but all they do is invent competitions with more and more matches and nobody can say anything about it. I like that now it had to shake them up a bit: OK, you can’t do whatever you want anymore. But as far as the Superliga is concerned, I have the same opinion as before,” said Klopp, who spoke out against the creation of a new competition already in 2021.

Even after Thursday’s court verdict, most clubs and federations expressed their support for the current system of football competitions. Officially, only the Spanish big clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona support the Superliga.

