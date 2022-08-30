The Last of Us Part I

The PS3 version of The Last of Us Part I, a remake of The Last of Us, will be officially released on the PS5 platform on September 2. Before that, Naughty Dog also released a video to introduce the game’s accessibility features. This time, all the auxiliary features in “Part II” were officially added to “Part I”, and some of the experience was enhanced based on the PS5 hardware. For example, when playing a dialogue, the DualSense handle will give corresponding tactile feedback, and the detailed changes can help hearing-impaired players better “feel how the lines are delivered”.

Meanwhile, Naughty Dog has worked with companies that specialize in descriptive audio for TV, movie and game trailers to update the game’s cutscenes. This improvement covers all languages ​​supported by this game, and the official believes that visually impaired, hearing impaired, and physically impaired users will benefit from it. In addition, in “The Last Survivor Part I”, it also provides various auxiliary functions such as zooming in on the screen with the touchpad, customizing the button function, and adjusting the difficulty of the battle. Interested friends can go to the official website for complete details.