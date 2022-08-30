Home Health The Last of Us Part I uses DualSense haptic feedback to help hearing-impaired players understand dialogue
Health

The Last of Us Part I uses DualSense haptic feedback to help hearing-impaired players understand dialogue

by admin
The Last of Us Part I uses DualSense haptic feedback to help hearing-impaired players understand dialogue

The Last of Us Part I

The PS3 version of The Last of Us Part I, a remake of The Last of Us, will be officially released on the PS5 platform on September 2. Before that, Naughty Dog also released a video to introduce the game’s accessibility features. This time, all the auxiliary features in “Part II” were officially added to “Part I”, and some of the experience was enhanced based on the PS5 hardware. For example, when playing a dialogue, the DualSense handle will give corresponding tactile feedback, and the detailed changes can help hearing-impaired players better “feel how the lines are delivered”.

Meanwhile, Naughty Dog has worked with companies that specialize in descriptive audio for TV, movie and game trailers to update the game’s cutscenes. This improvement covers all languages ​​supported by this game, and the official believes that visually impaired, hearing impaired, and physically impaired users will benefit from it. In addition, in “The Last Survivor Part I”, it also provides various auxiliary functions such as zooming in on the screen with the touchpad, customizing the button function, and adjusting the difficulty of the battle. Interested friends can go to the official website for complete details.

See also  "We will only end AIDS if we reduce inequalities"

You may also like

Nintendo shuts down WiiU and 3DS online recharge...

We tried Android 13 – five things we...

Forbidden joy! Unboxing Amagami Ham Ham Healing Figure｜Engadget...

Podcast – Planet B, the data will help...

Overview of Xbox @ Gamescom 2022 Highlights –...

How to prevent dementia, do this every day...

Musk’s ex-girlfriend: Zuckerberg is incapable of building the...

Here’s what happens if you eat sun-dried tomatoes...

Scary but super fun!Netizens’ inventory of the games...

Doctors say this is the fastest way to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy